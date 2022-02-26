Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 30289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.
The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.76.
Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
