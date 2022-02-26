Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 30289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Invitae by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

