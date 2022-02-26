Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 26,627 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $38,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after buying an additional 276,606 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,308,000 after buying an additional 239,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after buying an additional 205,479 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $222.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.79 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

