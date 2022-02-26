Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,467,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 809,931 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $43,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

HR stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 268.89%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

