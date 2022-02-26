Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $41.76 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,184 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $41,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESTC opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.24. Elastic has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

