GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $1.43 on Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $107.10 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003644 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000229 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,817,868 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

