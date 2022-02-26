Target (NYSE:TGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Target stock traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,093,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day moving average of $236.67. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

