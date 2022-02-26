Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 1,423 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Fortive were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Fortive stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.03.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,643. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

