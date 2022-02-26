Homrich & Berg Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $395,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 119,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 387,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after buying an additional 57,961 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 40,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.4% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

