Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 262 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of MGK opened at $225.23 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.84 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.27.

