Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 592.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 381.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 46.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $168.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $657,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

