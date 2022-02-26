2,255 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,680,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,978,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.