Truist Financial Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $150.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.28% from the stock’s current price.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

FIVN opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.74. Five9 has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $433,547.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after buying an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $177,296,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,661,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

