HM Payson & Co. Sells 140 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of SEA by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,437,000 after acquiring an additional 85,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,398,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,663 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SEA by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,542 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $49,028,000 after acquiring an additional 47,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

SE stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $111.50 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

