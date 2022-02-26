HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,190 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

SNY stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

