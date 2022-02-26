First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $150.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.93. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

