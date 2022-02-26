HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $428.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $354.17 and a one year high of $465.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

