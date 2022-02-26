Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,941 shares of company stock worth $3,327,259. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

