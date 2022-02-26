JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,907,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,403,000 after acquiring an additional 219,867 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,335,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after acquiring an additional 74,851 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 265,256 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 849,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,052,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00.

