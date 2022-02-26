Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 4,944,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after buying an additional 1,257,028 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after buying an additional 742,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,313.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 673,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,128,000 after acquiring an additional 645,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $110.86 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.92 and a one year high of $118.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

