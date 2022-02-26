Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 52.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,205 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

