Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys New Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 65.6% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 715,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 283,506 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 103,755 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

CARA stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $29.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Cara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.