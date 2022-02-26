Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HSBC by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 20.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.82) to GBX 565 ($7.68) in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

HSBC stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

