Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $966,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day moving average of $152.88. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $118.63 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

