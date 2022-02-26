JB Capital LLC Invests $607,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $272.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.