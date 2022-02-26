JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,939 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $2,798,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $187.73 billion, a PE ratio of 432.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

