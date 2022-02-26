Brokerages Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $27.20. 531,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,829. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. Rambus has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.