$573.51 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will post $573.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $577.34 million and the lowest is $570.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $479.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.10. 116,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.87. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

