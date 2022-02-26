Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STL. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $10,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

NYSE STL opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.