Comerica Bank Sells 9,983 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,070 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average is $97.72. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.59 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

