PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PROG were worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PROG by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

NYSE:PRG opened at $31.53 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

