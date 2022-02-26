PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PROG were worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PROG by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226,437 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,405,000 after purchasing an additional 283,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PROG by 4,665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRG. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of PRG opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Profile (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.