Comerica Bank Purchases 36,261 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Comerica Bank grew its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,261 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 stock opened at $212.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a one year low of $198.15 and a one year high of $322.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.24%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

