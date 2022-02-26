Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $16,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $418.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

