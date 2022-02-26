Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $16,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $418.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $509.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.74. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.