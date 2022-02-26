Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $494,000 in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,198 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 77,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 282,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after purchasing an additional 447,879 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,171 shares of company stock worth $249,555. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

