Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $595,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after buying an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,828,000 after buying an additional 169,900 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.05 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total value of $765,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

