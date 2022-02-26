Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.44 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,574 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 512,040 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,883,000 after acquiring an additional 325,231 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,883,000 after acquiring an additional 295,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $229.28 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $240.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXD. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.