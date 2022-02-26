EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,323 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV opened at $22.40 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.