Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,393 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $81,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,011,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $18,566,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 26.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 395,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,578. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.