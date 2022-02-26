Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Colfax posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $768,212. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Colfax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Colfax by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 204.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colfax stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. Colfax has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

