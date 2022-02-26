iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,587,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $109.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

