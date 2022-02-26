Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 250,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,893,697 shares.The stock last traded at $7.13 and had previously closed at $7.38.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 202,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

