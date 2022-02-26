Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 8.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. 275,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,569,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $927.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

