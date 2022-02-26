Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TVTX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,798. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 in the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

