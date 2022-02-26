PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.48

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 9529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.
The company has a market cap of $732.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.