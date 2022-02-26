PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.48

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 9529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

The company has a market cap of $732.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

