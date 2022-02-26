SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Down 9.1%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 24,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 310,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

SEMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

