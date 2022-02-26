IF Bancorp (IROQ) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ: IROQ – Get Rating) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare IF Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. IF Bancorp pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 20.20% 7.20% 0.80% IF Bancorp Competitors 20.01% 8.27% 0.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.1% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of IF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IF Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A IF Bancorp Competitors 408 1720 1440 94 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 9.19%. Given IF Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IF Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IF Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.61 million $5.35 million 12.23 IF Bancorp Competitors $812.73 million $119.96 million 8.52

IF Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. IF Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IF Bancorp peers beat IF Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About IF Bancorp (Get Rating)

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. The company was founded in March 2011 and is headquartered in Watseka, IL.

