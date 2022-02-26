Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Down 20%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shares were down 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 389,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 434,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)
Featured Articles
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.