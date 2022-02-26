Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 61,956 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.