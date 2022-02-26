Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 5,500 Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $208,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

GSHD opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average is $130.91. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.80, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

